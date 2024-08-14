BJP sweeps Panchayat polls in Tripura, wins 97% of seats

Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "The mandate shows the people continue to keep faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development programmes. The BJP won 97 per cent of the seats with huge margins. There must be an effort to win 100 per cent of seats in the Panchayat polls in future." BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the party's average winning margin stands at 97 per cent.