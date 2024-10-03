Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

CPI(M)'s Manik Sarkar welcomes Tripura CM's promise of reopening old murder cases

The veteran Left leader also said the people expect the chief minister would reopen cases of murders of 22 CPI(M) leaders and workers during the BJP rule in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 13:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Tripura

Follow us on :

Follow Us