Second round of talks on Tiprasa in Delhi on December 3: TMP's Pradyot
The TMP has signed an agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government to address the problems of indigenous people in the northeastern state in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 2.
Been informed that the second round of talks on the tiprasa accord will take place on the 3rd of December . I am happy to inform that this is the second official meeting in the and a half months . The future of our tiprasa cannot be compromised and I will continue to put our…