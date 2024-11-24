Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

Second round of talks on Tiprasa in Delhi on December 3: TMP's Pradyot

The TMP has signed an agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government to address the problems of indigenous people in the northeastern state in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 2.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 09:17 IST
TripuraIndia News

Follow us on :

Follow Us