Tipra Motha chief meets three Union Ministers in Delhi, seeks help for tribal council

Debbarma said, "Tripura used to be an indigenous/tribal state, but over the years, due to various factors, we, the indigenous, have become a minority in our own land. I requested him to financially empower the TTAADC." Tipra Motha chief who is currently in Delhi, also met DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister State (independent charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday.