Tripura CM shares photos of NDRF teams in state with relief materials, disaster management equipment

"Spoke to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on the current grim flood situation in the state. He informed that a total of eleven NDRF teams would be sent to Tripura... Arrangement would also be made for choppers for airlifting of the stranded people in the flood affected areas. More number of boats would also be sent along with the NDRF teams. I thank Hon’ble HM for providing instant assistance to the people of Tripura," Saha said.