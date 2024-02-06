Tripura zoo gets tigers, leopards after 5 years

Agartala: After a gap of five years, two tigers were taken to Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoological Park, bringing cheers among animal lovers of the northeastern state, an official said Tuesday.

Two leopards, a pair of peacocks and four pheasants were also brought to the park as part of an animal exchange programme from Bengal Safari in north Bengal’s Siliguri.

"The exchange programme was taken up under the guidance of the Central Zoo Authority. These animals will be released in the zoological park for public view after a month of quarantine," Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Wildlife, Krishna Dulal Roy told PTI on Wednesday.

During the quarantine period, all the exchanged animals' health will be constantly monitored, he said.