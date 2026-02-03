Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trump says India will halt Russian oil imports, Modi govt remains silent

Moscow, too, noted that India itself had not yet issued any statement on its purported plan to stop buying oil from Russia.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 18:12 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpRussian Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us