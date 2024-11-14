Home
Tulsi latest pro-India member of team Trump, Delhi to reach out to key members

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are expected to reach out soon to the key members of the incoming administration in Washington DC.
Anirban Bhaumik
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:55 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 16:55 IST
United StatesDonald TrumpTulsi Gabbard

