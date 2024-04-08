Ugadi 2024: 5 Best traditional recipes one can try

Ugadi Pachadi: Made with a combination of six tastes, this dish symbolizes the myriad experiences that life offers. The mixture of jaggery, tamarind, neem flowers, mango, salt, and chili creates a harmonious blend of flavors, reminding us to embrace all aspects of life with equanimity.
Bele Obbattu: This traditional sweet flatbread filled with a sweet lentil mixture is a staple during Ugadi festivities. The dough, made of flour, ghee, and water, is rolled out and stuffed with a flavorful mixture of cooked lentils, jaggery, and spices.
Mavinakayi Chitranna: As Ugadi coincides with the onset of the mango season, no celebration is complete without indulging in dishes featuring this king of fruits. Mavinakayi Chitranna (Mango rice) is a tangy and spicy rice preparation made with cooked rice, raw mango, and a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts.
Kosambari: A refreshing and nutritious salad made with soaked split moong dal, grated carrot, cucumber, coconut, and coriander, Kosambari is a must-have dish during Ugadi festivities.
Payasam: No festival is complete without a serving of creamy payasam. Sweetened with sugar and flavoured with cardamom, this luscious dessert is garnished with fried cashews and raisins.
(Published 08 April 2024, 12:28 IST)