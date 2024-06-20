UGC-NET cancelled: Modi government unable to conduct even one exam properly, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, saying it was unable to conduct even one exam properly and sought to know what steps it is taking to prevent question paper leaks in future. His statement comes a day after the Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET following inputs that the integrity of the exam may have been compromised.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on social media platform 'X' said, "After the NEET scam, now the UGC-NET exam has also been cancelled because its paper was leaked. Security of the country is a big thing, the Modi government is not able to conduct even one exam properly."