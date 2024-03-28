Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visits India, says talks to include Zelenskyy's peace formula

The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of common concern, Jaiswal said, adding there are several other engagements also lined up for the Ukrainian foreign minister.

After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the government of India recognised the Republic of Ukraine as a sovereign independent country in December 1991. India and Ukraine enjoy warm and friendly relations, according to a 2013 statement on India-Ukraine relations available on the MEA website.

During his visit, Kuleba will have "a number of engagements, including official meetings with External Affairs Minister and Deputy NSA to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

He is also expected to interact with the business community, it said.