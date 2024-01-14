Unable to meet demand, Gita Press to allow free download of Ramcharitmanas from its website

Established in 1923, the Gita Press is one of the world's largest publishers, and according to its manager Lalmani Tripathi, it has published 95 crore books in 15 languages. The Gorakhpur-based publisher, which was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize last year, has stores across the country.

Giving a comparison, he said in 2022, it had printed and distributed around 75,000 copies of the Ramcharitmanas. Since the announcement of the date of the 'Pran Prathistha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the demand for the book has increased manifold, he said.