'Unacceptable, undesirable,' SC on NLU run by contractual teaching staff

The Supreme Court has expressed shock and surprise after being informed the National Law University, Jodhpur, supposed to be an institute of excellence, is managed by contractual teaching staff only.

The top court was also appalled to note the institute does not have a Vice Chancellor at present while the Registrar is also contractual.

Finding the situation as "unacceptable and undesirable", a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia warned, "We would like an educational institution to remedy the position itself rather than we being called upon to remedy the position."

Hearing a matter arising from the Rajasthan High Court's 2019 judgement on appointment of contractual teachers, the bench said, "We find it a matter of great concern that a National Law University, which are institutions in forefront of legal education should operate only with contractual teachers. To say the least, this is unacceptable and undesirable."

The court was informed that there have been some amendment to the regulations which provide for 50 per cent permanent staff and 50 per cent contractual.

"That has also not been implemented as yet! As per the University Grants Commission Regulations, it should be only 10 per cent contractual staff," the bench said.