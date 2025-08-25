Menu
Under its rule, Congress made India dependent on other countries to indulge in import scams: PM Modi

Modi told the gathering that 25 crore people in India have been lifted out of poverty in the last 11 years of the BJP-led government's rule at the Centre.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 15:19 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 15:19 IST
