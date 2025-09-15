Menu
Unemployment rate dips for second month to 5.1% in August: Government survey

Male unemployment rate in August 2025 was at its lowest of 5% in five months in August 2025. It was 5.2% in April, 5.6% in May and June, and 5.3% in July.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 12:28 IST
