Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announces Rs 5,000 Diwali incentive for sanitation workers at Delhi landfills

Speaking at the Bhalswa landfill, Khattar said he has taken personal responsibility for the cleanup of the site and urged the Delhi Government to actively collaborate with relevant organisations to accelerate the process.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 10:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMCDManohar Lal Khattar

Follow us on :

Follow Us