Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announces Rs 5,000 Diwali incentive for sanitation workers at Delhi landfills
Speaking at the Bhalswa landfill, Khattar said he has taken personal responsibility for the cleanup of the site and urged the Delhi Government to actively collaborate with relevant organisations to accelerate the process.
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने ‘स्वच्छ भारत मिशन’ के माध्यम से राष्ट्रसेवा की एक नई राह प्रशस्त की है। आज उनके जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर देशभर में स्वच्छता एवं सेवा के अनेक कार्यक्रम आयोजित हो रहे हैं।