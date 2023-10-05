Urmilesh, Abhisar questioned again in NewsClick case; court asks police to provide FIR copy to arrested accused

Another body, Youth Journalist Association, said in a statement that it stands by journalists doing their job with integrity and honesty but will not support those 'working against the interest of the nation and takes Chinese funds to become a tool for their anti-India propaganda or in any way involved in anti-national activities.' Raids were conducted on Tuesday at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on the suspects named in the FIR and surfaced in the analysis of data, the police said.