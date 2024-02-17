US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma to visit India, Maldives and Sri Lanka from Feb 18-23

His meetings with senior officials will support US-Sri Lankan defence and maritime security cooperation.

He will visit the Port of Colombo's West Container Terminal, where the United States is supporting Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery through $553 million in financing to transform Colombo into a regional shipping hub.

Finally, he will meet with civil society leaders to hear their perspective on democratic governance in Sri Lanka and with government officials to voice US support for the protection of free speech and open discourse, a statement said.