US drops 25% penalty tariff on India? Trump claims Delhi has agreed to stop buying Russian oil
According to White House, the Trump administration is dropping the 25 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian imports over its purchases of Russian oil, in addition to lowering a country-specific tariff to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.
Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.