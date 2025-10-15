Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US expects support from India, other allied nations in trade tensions with China: Bessent

In an interview to Fox Business on Monday, Bessent said “this is China versus the world”. “They have pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world,” he said.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 00:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 00:57 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us