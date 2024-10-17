Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Accused no longer Indian govt employee, satisfied with cooperation: US on Pannun assassination plot probe

In contrast, Ottawa continues to accuse New Delhi of not cooperating with the investigation into the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
nirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 16:08 IST
India NewsUS newsKhalistanKhalistani separatismKhalistan Movement

Follow us on :

Follow Us