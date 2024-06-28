US report on religious freedom deeply biased, lacks an understanding of India's social fabric: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Friday that the US State Department's International Religious Freedom Report 2023 is deeply biased, does not understand India's social fabric, is driven by votebank considerations and a prescriptive outlook, rejecting the report outright, according to ANI.
Human rights and respect for diversity have been and remain a legitimate subject of discussion between India and the United States, he further stated.
Published 28 June 2024, 11:02 IST