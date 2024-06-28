Home
US report on religious freedom deeply biased, lacks an understanding of India's social fabric: MEA

Human rights and respect for diversity have been and remain a legitimate subject of discussion between India and the United States, he further stated.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 11:02 IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Friday that the US State Department's International Religious Freedom Report 2023 is deeply biased, does not understand India's social fabric, is driven by votebank considerations and a prescriptive outlook, rejecting the report outright, according to ANI.

Human rights and respect for diversity have been and remain a legitimate subject of discussion between India and the United States, he further stated.

More to follow...

Published 28 June 2024, 11:02 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesUS newsMinistry of External AffairsInternational Religious Freedom Report

