10 injured as flagpole touches live wire during kalash yatra in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Ten devotees who were part of a religious procession were on Tuesday injured here when a flagpole carried by one of them touched a high tension line, police said.

The incident took place in the Tirwa area here when participants of the 'kalash yatra' that started from Barkan village were moving ahead, they said.

Ten people suffered burn injuries due to electrocution and were rushed to a nearby medical college, the police said.