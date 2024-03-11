10 NDA candidates file nominations for UP Legislative Council polls

Lucknow: Ten candidates of the NDA, including seven from the BJP, on Monday submitted their nomination papers here for the biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Monday is the last date for filing of nomination papers by the candidates.

The NDA candidates filed their nominations in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Those who filed the nomination papers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) include former ministers Mahendra Singh and Ashok Katariya, Vijay Bahadur Pathak (state BJP vice-president), Mohit Beniwal, Ram Tirath Singhal (former mayor of Jhansi) and Dharmendra Singh.

Apart from these, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (S), Yogesh Chaudhary of the RLD and Vichhelal of the SBSP also submitted their nomination papers.

Apart from the chief minister, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar also accompanied the NDA candidates during the nomination filing.

Adityanath later posted on X, "Hearty congratulations to all the NDA candidates who filed nomination today for the post of member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council! Best wishes to all of you for your victory!"