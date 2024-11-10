Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

13-year-old Dalit girl kidnapped, raped by minor in UP's Ballia, say cops

The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding the 14-year-old accused was detained and later sent to a juvenile home.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 16:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us