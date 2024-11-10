13-year-old Dalit girl kidnapped, raped by minor in UP's Ballia, say cops

<p>Ballia: A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a minor boy from her own village in Bairia area of this district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding the 14-year-old accused was detained and later sent to a juvenile home.</p>.<p>Both the girl and the accused study in class 8, officials said.</p>.<p>According to police, the boy abducted the girl in the early hours of Saturday after luring her.</p>.Bride critically injured after bullet hits her head during marriage celebrations in Punjab village.<p>Bairia Circle Officer (CO) D K Srivastava on Sunday said that on the basis of a complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered against the minor on Saturday under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p>.<p>The CO said the girl was rescued on Saturday night. In her statement, she has alleged that the accused kidnapped her from her house and raped her, Srivastava said.</p>.<p>The officer said that on the basis of the girl's statement, the rape section of BNS and the relevant section of POCSO Act have been added in the case.</p>.<p>Srivastava said police detained the accused on Sunday and produced him in the juvenile court of Ballia that sent the accused to the children's reform home, Mau. </p>