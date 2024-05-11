14-year-old girl raped by schoolteacher in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP): A 14-year-old girl, a student of a government school, was allegedly raped by a teacher here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, on Friday the victim, a student of Class 8, refused to go to school. When her parents asked, she narrated the ordeal.

Her parents approached the police and filed a complaint against the schoolteacher, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said, 'A 14-year-old girl student of government middle primary school has accused a teacher of the school of raping her.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Efforts are being made to nab the teacher, Singh said.