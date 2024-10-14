16-year-old boy held on charge of abduction dies in police custody; probe ordered

<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 16-year-old boy held for allegedly abducting a girl died in police custody, police on Monday said.</p><p>The boy had reportedly fled with a girl from Bijnor after which her family lodged a complaint of abduction at Suohara Police Station on Sunday, a local said.</p><p>Bijnor Superintendent of Police Abhishek said that a police team traced the couple in Ambala Sunday night.</p>.Body of the UP man killed in Saudi Arabia brought back after 40 days.<p>On the way to Bijnor, Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar kept them illegally at his house in Shamli, where the boy died, he said.</p><p>Police were investigating the death and boy's body had been sent for postmortem in Shamli, Circle Officer Shyam Singh told PTI.</p><p>Though nothing is conclusive yet, police suspect the boy killed himself.</p>