16-year-old boy held on charge of abduction dies in police custody; probe ordered

The boy had reportedly fled with a girl from Bijnor after which her family lodged a complaint of abduction at Suohara Police Station on Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 12:53 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 12:53 IST
