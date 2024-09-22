17 years after abduction, victim becomes lawyer, presents closing argument in own case: Report

A seven-year-old boy was kidnapped from a medical shop run by his father and uncle in Kheragarh town of Agra district by some dacoits. In a curious twist of fate, 17 years later, the same boy presented the closing arguments in his own case—this time as his own lawyer.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Harsh Garg, now 24, was kidnapped on the evening of February 10, 2007. When his father and uncle tried to intervene, the dacoits opened fire, injuring his father in the right shoulder. The dacoits left in their car with Harsh, instructing the kin to start arranging ransom money.

On September 17 this year, a trial court awarded life imprisonment to eight of the 14 accused. While two dacoits died trial, four others were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

At the end of the hearing, Harsh, who is now a lawyer, gave the closing argument for 55 minutes with the permission of the judge. He also responded to the objections raised by the defence counsel.