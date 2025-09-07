<p>Hathras: Two men were arrested here for allegedly insulting the national flag during a religious procession, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The arrested individuals, identified as Irfan and Aamir, are both residents of Nai Ka Nagla, according to Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan.</p>.<p>The police stated that during the procession on Friday, some participants waved what appeared to be the national flag, but it had something written on it.</p>.Mayawati plans comeback in UP with massive rally on Kanshiram’s death anniversary.<p>Photos and videos of the incident circulated widely on various social media platforms.</p>.<p>"The two accused have been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing," the officer added. </p>