2 arrested for insulting tricolour in UP's Hathras

The arrested individuals, identified as Irfan and Aamir, are both residents of Nai Ka Nagla, according to Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 16:40 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 16:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTricolour

