uttar pradesh

2 killed, 12 injured as tractor trolley overturns in UP's Shahjahanpur

Last Updated 19 February 2024, 06:51 IST

Shahjahanpur, UP: Two people were killed and 12 others on their way for a holy dip in river Ganga were seriously injured when the tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Mirzapur Police Station area here, officials said on Monday.

"One Aruna (40) and Shivani (3) were killed in the mishap that occurred in Mirzapur Police Station area in the morning," Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

"It appears that the accident occurred when the driver of the tractor trolley tried to make a sharp turn," he added.

The 12 people injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been for post-mortem examination, they said.

(Published 19 February 2024, 06:51 IST)
