Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

3 booked over 'anti-national' slogans in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

The three, still unidentified, were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 197(1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) at Faizganj Behta Police Station, the officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 09:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Budaun: Police here detained three people based on a video on social media which allegedly showed them raising "anti-national" slogans, an officer said on Wednesday.

The three, still unidentified, were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 197(1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) at Faizganj Behta Police Station, the officer said.

The video also showed some people carrying weapons in their hands, though it is not yet known whether the weapons were real, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2024, 09:03 IST
Crimeanti-national slogansUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT