30 lakh people descend in Ayodhya for annual 'parikrama'

It started in the early hours of Tuesday and saw devotees orbiting around a 50 kilometre area of the temple town of Ayodhya. The parikrama will be completed by Thursday morning.

Mahant Dhanidhar Das, a senior saint at the Hanuman Garhi temple told PTI, "As per religious scriptures, it is believed that in this Chaudah Kosi Parikrama, which is followed by Panch Kosi Parikrama, not only humans but also the 33 crore Hindu gods and goddesses also come to Ayodhya and do parikrama."

He said that around 30 lakh devotees and about 2 lakh saints from such religious places as Prayagraj, Haridwar, Mathura, Kashi (Varanasi) and all the seven Puris, the sacred chairs of Hindudom, have come to Ayodhya to perform the parikrama.