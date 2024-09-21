Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

38 injured as sleeper bus overturns in UP's Kannauj

The accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway at around 12:15 am on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 04:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kannauj: A sleeper bus overturned here in the Tivra police station area, injuring 38 passengers, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway at around 12:15 am on Saturday, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Priyanka Vajpayee said, "A sleeper bus on its way to Delhi from Gonda, carrying 80 passengers, hit the divider and overturned."

The injured have been admitted to hospital, she said, adding the condition of three of the them was critical.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2024, 04:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentKannaujbus overturns

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT