4 dead and 26 injured in six separate incidents during Muharram processions across Uttar Pradesh

A minor dead of electrocution while 5 others were injured in Gonda. 4 were injured in a separate electrocution incident in Telianpurwa. A man in Pratapgarh and a man in Bhatpur died of electrocution too, while 3 more from Bhatpur were injured. Roofs collapsed in Bharatpur Chhapra village and Kannauj, killing a child and injuring 18, including 4 children.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 17:23 IST

Lucknow: Four people were killed and 26 injured in separate incidents while tazia processions were being taken out on Muharram on Wednesday in Gonda, Pratapgarh, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Kannauj districts, police said.

In Gonda, a 12-year-old child was electrocuted to death and five others sustained injuries of current in separate processions.

Ashraf, 12, died in the Tarabganj area of Gonda when a fixture of the tazia came in contact with a high-tension wire. Another named Riyasat sustained burns in the same incident.

Both were rushed to a medical college, where Ashraf was declared dead while Riyasat's condition was stated to be stable.

In another incident in Telianpurwa village of the Itiathok area, four people were electrocuted when a tazia touched an overhead power cable.

Babu, Akram, Gaya Prasad, and Munni Devi were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

In Pratapgarh, 25-year-old Mohd Wasif died when a tazia touched the high-tension wire at Babuganj Railway Gate, police said.

Electrocution killed one and injured three in Bhatpur village in the Khalilabad Police Station area.

The deceased was Mohammad Ali, 24, a native of Bhatpar village.

In Ballia's Bharatpur Chhapra village, four children were injured when the roof they were standing on and watching the procession collapsed.

In Kannauj in an area under the Sakrava Police Station jurisdiction, a child died and 14 were injured when the roof of a house collapsed on the people gathered to watch the Muharram procession.

Published 17 July 2024, 17:23 IST
