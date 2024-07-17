4 dead and 26 injured in six separate incidents during Muharram processions across Uttar Pradesh

A minor dead of electrocution while 5 others were injured in Gonda. 4 were injured in a separate electrocution incident in Telianpurwa. A man in Pratapgarh and a man in Bhatpur died of electrocution too, while 3 more from Bhatpur were injured. Roofs collapsed in Bharatpur Chhapra village and Kannauj, killing a child and injuring 18, including 4 children.