Homeindiauttar pradesh

6 dead, 10 injured in road accident in UP's Ballia

The incident occurred around 2:30 am in the Sughar Chhapra turn in Bairia. Of those injured, the condition of four was stated to be serious and they were referred to Varanasi.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 03:37 IST

Ballia: Six people died and 10 were injured when a pickup van collided with two other vehicles in the Bairia area here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am in the Sughar Chhapra turn in Bairia, they said.

The deceased were identified as Amit Kumar Gupta (46), Ranjit Sharma (32), Yash Gupta (9), Raj Gupta (11) and Rajendra Gupta (50). The identity of the other person who died in the incident is being ascertained.

Of those injured, the condition of four was stated to be serious and they were referred to Varanasi, Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The victims were returning from a marriage function, according to police.

(Published 27 February 2024, 03:37 IST)
