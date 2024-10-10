Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

6 injured after clash over burning of firecrackers near Durga Puja pandal in UP's Gonda

Local residents in Maskanwa town had set up a Durga Puja pandal on Wednesday night and children were burning firecrackers, Chhapiya police station in-charge Krishna Gopal Rai said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us