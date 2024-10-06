Home
7 peacocks found dead in Uttar Pradesh, poisoning suspected

The carcasses, including one of a female peacock, were found in the field near a culvert in Bhikkawale village on Saturday evening, Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 09:09 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 09:09 IST
