8-year-old madrasa student sodomised by senior in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The incident took place in a madrasa in a village under the Kotwali police station on Sunday, they said.

The accused, a 21-year-old student of the institution, has been arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, the matter came to light after the boy refused to go to the madrasa, they said.