9 injured in head-on collision between tourist bus and container in UP's Shahjahanpur

<p>Shahjahanpur: Nine people, including two women from Nepal, were injured in a head-on collision between a tourist bus going from Delhi to Nepal and a container here on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place when a tourist bus full with passengers was going to Nepal from Delhi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>When this bus reached near Laungapur forest under the Kutar police station area, a container coming from the front hit the bus due to which seven men and two women from Nepal were seriously injured, he added.</p>.<p>The police force immediately reached the spot on getting information about the incident and the injured were admitted to the government hospital, the SP said.</p>.<p>A probe is on into the matter, the police said.</p>