uttar pradesh

Absconding for 29 years, 65-year-old woman held in dowry harassment case in Uttar Pradesh

The charges stemmed from allegations made against her husband, his brother and other in-laws over dowry harassment of her daughter in law in the Khatauli town.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 09:07 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 09:07 IST
