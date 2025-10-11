<p>Lucknow: Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was on Saturday accorded a rousing reception during his visit to the prestigious Islamic seminary Darul Uloom at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, amid controversy over not allowing women journalists covering the event.</p><p>The controversy, which was triggered by the Afghan embassy’s refusal to permit women scribes in Muttaqi’s presser in Delhi, followed him at Deoband also as the women journalists, who reached there to cover the visit, were reportedly denied entry into the institution.</p><p>Earlier, the seminary had said that the women scribes would be seated behind the curtains in the library, where the Afghan minister was scheduled to deliver a speech. The seminary said that it (the women scribes seated behind curtains) was part of the traditions and that there was nothing new in it.</p>.‘Shocking, unacceptable’: Opposition outraged as women barred from Afghan FM meet.<p>The speech was, however, cancelled as the minister cut short his visit and returned to Delhi by road. Muttaqi was to stay at the seminary for five hours but he cut short his visit by two hours.</p><p>A seminary official said that Muttaqi interacted with 20 students and appeared overwhelmed by the reception given to him. </p><p>The visuals which appeared on social media showed the students jostling with each other to have a glimpse of the minister and the police had a tough time in keeping them at bay.</p><p>Muttaqi had a meeting with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Arshad Madni during which the two leaders discussed religious matters pertaining to Islam. Madni later told reporters that politics was not discussed at their meeting.</p><p>The Deoband seminary, which was established in 1866, was considered to be one of the most prestigious Islamic educational centres in the world. The Deobandi sect of Islam is followed in several Muslim countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.</p><p>The Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was said to be the school of Talibans, was set up on the lines of Deoband. Many prominent Taliban leaders received their education there. Its founder Maulana Abdul Haq was a student of Deoband seminary.</p>