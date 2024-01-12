After Shankaracharyas, Nirmohi Akhara says consecration ceremony not according to 'Ramanandi' traditions

Lucknow: After the shankaracharyas of Badrikashram Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand and Swami Nishcalanand Sarswati of Govardhan Peeth, Puri, the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the prominent akharas, which was one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits, has objected to what it claimed not following the 'Ramanandi' traditions in the proposed consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
A senior Mahant of Nirmohi Akhara said in Ayodhya that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which was overseeing the construction of the Ram Tempe and was also looking after the consecration ceremony, did not follow the 500 year old traditions in worshipping and observing the rituals in the proposed consecration.
''The puja of the Ram Lala is done in accordance with the Ramanandi tradition but the Trust is following a mixed tradition, which is not proper,'' the Mahant said.
''We want the rituals and worship of Ram Lala to continue in accordance with the Ramanandi traditions but the Trust has ignored our plea,'' he went on to add.
He said that the 'tilak' and symbols in the Ramanandi traditions were different from other sects.
The Nirmohi Akhara had pleaded in the Supreme Court that it should also be given the right to hold puja and other rituals in the Ram Temple. The court had said that the Trust, which would look after the Ram Temple, might, if it wanted, give it the right.
Incidentally the Trust secretary Champat Rai had said recently that the Ram temple belonged to the Ramanandi sect.
Interestingly Swami Avimukteshwaranand had also said that the Trust had all but sidelined the Nirmohi Akhara in the management of the Ram temple and had asked the Trust office bearers to resign and hand over the temple to the Nirmohi Akhara.