After Shankaracharyas, Nirmohi Akhara says consecration ceremony not according to 'Ramanandi' traditions

''The puja of the Ram Lala is done in accordance with the Ramanandi tradition but the Trust is following a mixed tradition, which is not proper,'' the Mahant said.

''We want the rituals and worship of Ram Lala to continue in accordance with the Ramanandi traditions but the Trust has ignored our plea,'' he went on to add.

He said that the 'tilak' and symbols in the Ramanandi traditions were different from other sects.

The Nirmohi Akhara had pleaded in the Supreme Court that it should also be given the right to hold puja and other rituals in the Ram Temple. The court had said that the Trust, which would look after the Ram Temple, might, if it wanted, give it the right.

Incidentally the Trust secretary Champat Rai had said recently that the Ram temple belonged to the Ramanandi sect.

Interestingly Swami Avimukteshwaranand had also said that the Trust had all but sidelined the Nirmohi Akhara in the management of the Ram temple and had asked the Trust office bearers to resign and hand over the temple to the Nirmohi Akhara.