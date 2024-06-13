'Agniveer' style recruitment in UP police? DGP says letter released by 'mistake'

"The letter was actually meant for recruitment of the fourth class staff through outsourcing but by mistake it mentioned ministerial staff", said a senior official here on Thursday.

The opposition parties, however, said that the UP government was planning to introduce an "Agniveer" like scheme in UP police also. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had, during the election campaigning, said that the police personnel too would be recruited for four-five years in the state like the "Agniveer" scheme in the army.

''The state government should explain as to why it is running away from direct recruitment of the police personnel through the Police Recruitment Board... there will be no accountability of the police personnel if they are recruited through outsourcing',' Akhilesh said.

''It is possible that the government itself will be outsourced in the state", he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also attacked the UP government on the issue saying that the letter clearly proved that the state government was mulling to introduce "Agniveer" like scheme in the state police department.