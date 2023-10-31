Akhilesh's cycle yatra to reach out to 'PDA' in state

Lucknow: Seeking to connect with the electorate, especially what he terms PDA—(Pichra (Backward Classes), Dalits and Alpsankhyak (minorities), ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav embarked on a 'cycle yatra' on the Poorvanchal Expressway on Monday.
He cycled to Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow and addressed a meeting of the party workers and leaders.
The SP president said his party would abolish the Agniveer system of recruitment in the army and also conduct a caste census on the lines of Bihar if it became part of the next government at the Centre.
"We will expose the BJP government at the Centre and in the state. SP and its alliance partners will register a historic win in the 2024 LS elections," Akhilesh said.
The 'cycle yatra' has eight prominent issues on its agenda, including social justice, caste census, proportional representation, women's reservation and alleged atrocities against Muslims.
He intends to use the yatra to gain electoral advantages, as he did in the assembly elections of 2001 and 2012. Akhilesh had undertaken 'cycle yatra' during the 2001 and 2012 assembly polls in the state, and on both occasions, his party had won the elections.
The 'cycle yatra', flagged off on August 9 from Prayagraj, has covered 5,000 kilometres in different parts of the state so far. Akhilesh joined the rally on Monday in Lucknow.
A senior SP leader Ravi Bhushan alias Rajan died during the rally in the state capital reportedly following a cardiac arrest. Ravi complained of chest pain while cycling and was rushed to the hospital, where he died a little later.