Akhilesh unlikely to attend Ram temple ceremony, says OBCs, Dalits, minorities are his 'gods'

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was unlikely to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22 according to the sources in the SP.

According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) sources, a VHP functionary had approached him with the invitation to attend the ceremony but Akhilesh did not 'accept' the invitation saying that he did not know the person (VHP functionary).

''We do not accept invitations from those whom we do not know,'' Akhilesh was quoted as having told the VHP functionary.

The Trust had also said that any devotee could pay obeisance at the Ram Temple whether he was invited or not.