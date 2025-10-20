<p>Lucknow: As a record of sorts was created in Ayodhya at ‘Deepotsav’ with the lighting of 26 lakh earthen lamps, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav termed it as "fazul kharchi" (wasteful spending), triggering a sharp response from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who dubbed the former as a "Ramdrohi" (anti-Lord Ram).</p><p>The SP chief had said that the ‘Deepotsav’ event at Ayodhya, which is held every year, was a "wasteful expenditure". "Why spend money on earthen lamps and candles every year?...But what else can we expect from this government?’’ </p><p>Akhilesh’s remarks drew a sharp response from Adityanath and other BJP leaders. </p><p>"How can the Ramdrohis like deepotsav?...Such people spent money on Saifai festival and construction of boundaries around cemeteries," Adityanath said.</p><p>Another BJP leader, Sanjay Rai said that Akhilesh had problems with earthen lamps, which provided employment to potters, but he liked Christmas. "The people of the State will teach such anti-Hindu people a lesson," Rai said.</p><p>Adityanath took part in the ‘Deepotsav’ event at Ayodhya on Sunday. He again visited Ayodhya on Monday and met seers and saints there, besides paying obeisance at the Ram temple.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said Ayodhya was ruined by the foreign invaders and neglected by the Congress governments in the past. "Congress even doubted the existence of Lord Ram and the SP government had got the police to open fire at Rambhakts," he alleged.</p>