Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav terms Deepotsav in Ayodhya a ‘wasteful spending’; Yogi Adityanath dubs him ‘anti-Ram’

Why spend money on earthen lamps and candles every year? asks Samajwadi Party chief. Chief Minister calls the Opposition leader 'Ramdrohi'
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 13:22 IST
Uttar PradeshAyodhyaAkhilesh YadavIndia PoliticsYogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us