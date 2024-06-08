Akhilesh Yadav to be SP's leader in Lok Sabha

He congratulated the MPs for their victory and said, "Our responsibility has increased due to the massive support of the public. The struggle of the socialists to raise the problems of the people, to put forward their views in their interest will continue in the Lok Sabha. The era of positive politics has begun. The issues of the people have won. The struggle of the Samajwadi Party for the interests of the people will continue."

He further said, "The results of the Lok Sabha elections have forever made communalism insignificant. The will of the people has won against the will of the BJP. Now we have to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections." The Samajwadi Party chief said social justice is its real agenda. "The fight of the Samajwadi Party is long.''