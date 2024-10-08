Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad High Court quashes man's plea challenging order in 'live-in' partner's dowry death case

The applicant's counsel claimed that the deceased woman was married to one Rohit Yadav and that there is no credible evidence that she obtained divorce from him.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 09:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 09:07 IST
India NewsCrimeAllahabad High Courtdowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us