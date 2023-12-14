JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad University student injured in explosion while making bomb in hostel room

Last Updated 13 December 2023, 20:32 IST

Prayagraj: An Allahabad University student was badly injured when a bomb he was allegedly making in his hostel room exploded in his hand on Wednesday evening, police said.

It was not known immediately why the student was making the bomb.

Prabhat Yadav, an MA student of Allahabad University, was making a bomb in his room in P C Banerjee Hostel when it exploded, badly injuring his right hand, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav.

He has been admitted to SRN Hospital in a critical condition. Another student suffered minor injuries in the incident, the officer said.

A case will soon be registered in the matter against Prabhat Yadav, the ACP said.

