Ambedkar statue vandalised in Ballia, case registered

<p>Ballia (UP): Police registered a case on Thursday against unidentified miscreants for vandalising a statue of B R Ambedkar in the Gadwar area here, officials said.</p>.<p>They said the incident happened on Wednesday night but it came to the notice of residents of Narav village in the morning.</p>.<p>According to the officials, the statue was defaced and a finger was found broken.</p>.<p>Local police station in-charge Moolchand Chaurasia told PTI that as soon as the information was received, a team reached the spot and got the statue repaired and cleaned.</p>.<p>He said a case has been registered against unidentified people. </p>