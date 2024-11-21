Home
Ambedkar statue vandalised in Ballia, case registered

Local police station in-charge Moolchand Chaurasia told PTI that as soon as the information was received, a team reached the spot and got the statue repaired and cleaned.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:17 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 13:17 IST
